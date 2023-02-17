Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman An­war, the Punjab Police is fully engaged in the arrest of proclaimed of­fenders inside country and abroad. In the ongo­ing operations, the team of the Special Operation Cell for proclaimed of­fenders arrested a dan­gerous accused. A case is registered against the proclaimed offender Muhammad Younas in Sadar Kamoki police station under the pro­visions of murder, at­tempted murder and other provisions. The police team has arrested proclaimed offender from Oman with the help of Interpol and sent to Pakistan. IG Punjab while commending the police teams for the ar­rest of proclaimed of­fender, directed that the ongoing grand opera­tion to arrest the inside country and abroad proclaimed offenders should be speeded up and the anti-social ele­ments and miscreants should be arrested and strict punishments should be meted out to them. IG Punjab said that the RPOs and DPOs should monitor the on­going crackdown for the arrest of the pro­claimed offenders and with the help of FIA and Interpol