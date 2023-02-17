LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is fully engaged in the arrest of proclaimed offenders inside country and abroad. In the ongoing operations, the team of the Special Operation Cell for proclaimed offenders arrested a dangerous accused. A case is registered against the proclaimed offender Muhammad Younas in Sadar Kamoki police station under the provisions of murder, attempted murder and other provisions. The police team has arrested proclaimed offender from Oman with the help of Interpol and sent to Pakistan. IG Punjab while commending the police teams for the arrest of proclaimed offender, directed that the ongoing grand operation to arrest the inside country and abroad proclaimed offenders should be speeded up and the anti-social elements and miscreants should be arrested and strict punishments should be meted out to them. IG Punjab said that the RPOs and DPOs should monitor the ongoing crackdown for the arrest of the proclaimed offenders and with the help of FIA and Interpol
February 17, 2023
