ISLAMABAD - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi foresees a bright future for nuclear power in Pakistan. Speaking at a seminar hosted by Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS), Islamabad, on Thursday, IAEA Director General Mr. Grossi noted the political will in Pakistan and the country’s technical capacity and nuclear safety record are the reasons for his optimism about the prospects for the expansion of nuclear energy. “There is strong political support for new nuclear power plants in Pakistan,” said Mr. Grossi. He further observed that “Pakistan has a world-class and impeccable nuclear safety record.” Moreover, he said, the country has technical and engineering capacity for new nuclear power plants including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which indicates a promising future for nuclear energy and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal stated in his keynote address that Pakistan has a mutually beneficial relationship with the IAEA that includes all areas of nuclear technology. He stated that despite ranking as low as 158th among carbon-emitting countries, Pakistan is amongst the countries most severely affected by climate change. Pakistan has achieved great milestones in nuclear science and technology for the socio-economic uplift of the country in areas such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, development of disease-free and high-yield crop varieties and food preservation. He added that nuclear power provides clean and cheap energy and currently contributes to 8% of Pakistan’s energy mix with six operational nuclear power plants. Pakistan has an impeccable nuclear safety and security record and plans to develop more power plants. To energy deficient and economically strained countries like ours, nuclear power is sustainable, clean, and a green source of energy in the overall energy mix, which also includes wind and solar power. It is the best solution to the challenge of climate change as well.
