Share:

ISLAMABAD - In­ternational Atomic Energy Agen­cy (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi fore­sees a bright future for nuclear power in Pakistan. Speaking at a seminar hosted by Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS), Islamabad, on Thursday, IAEA Director General Mr. Gros­si noted the political will in Paki­stan and the country’s technical capacity and nuclear safety re­cord are the reasons for his op­timism about the prospects for the expansion of nuclear energy. “There is strong political support for new nuclear power plants in Pakistan,” said Mr. Grossi. He fur­ther observed that “Pakistan has a world-class and impeccable nu­clear safety record.” Moreover, he said, the country has techni­cal and engineering capacity for new nuclear power plants in­cluding Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which indicates a prom­ising future for nuclear energy and achieving Sustainable De­velopment Goals (SDGs). Feder­al Minister for Planning, Develop­ment, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal stated in his keynote address that Pakistan has a mutu­ally beneficial relationship with the IAEA that includes all areas of nuclear technology. He stated that despite ranking as low as 158th among carbon-emitting coun­tries, Pakistan is amongst the countries most severely affected by climate change. Pakistan has achieved great milestones in nu­clear science and technology for the socio-economic uplift of the country in areas such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, devel­opment of disease-free and high-yield crop varieties and food pres­ervation. He added that nuclear power provides clean and cheap energy and currently contributes to 8% of Pakistan’s energy mix with six operational nuclear pow­er plants. Pakistan has an impec­cable nuclear safety and security record and plans to develop more power plants. To energy deficient and economically strained coun­tries like ours, nuclear power is sustainable, clean, and a green source of energy in the overall energy mix, which also includes wind and solar power. It is the best solution to the challenge of climate change as well.