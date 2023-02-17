ISLAMABAD   -     In­ternational Atomic Energy Agen­cy (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi fore­sees a bright future for nuclear power in Pakistan. Speaking at a seminar hosted by Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS), Islamabad, on Thursday, IAEA Director General Mr. Gros­si noted the political will in Paki­stan and the country’s technical capacity and nuclear safety re­cord are the reasons for his op­timism about the prospects for the expansion of nuclear energy. “There is strong political support for new nuclear power plants in Pakistan,” said Mr. Grossi. He fur­ther observed that “Pakistan has a world-class and impeccable nu­clear safety record.” Moreover, he said, the country has techni­cal and engineering capacity for new nuclear power plants in­cluding Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which indicates a prom­ising future for nuclear energy and achieving Sustainable De­velopment Goals (SDGs). Feder­al Minister for Planning, Develop­ment, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal stated in his keynote address that Pakistan has a mutu­ally beneficial relationship with the IAEA that includes all areas of nuclear technology. He stated that despite ranking as low as 158th among carbon-emitting coun­tries, Pakistan is amongst the countries most severely affected by climate change. Pakistan has achieved great milestones in nu­clear science and technology for the socio-economic uplift of the country in areas such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, devel­opment of disease-free and high-yield crop varieties and food pres­ervation. He added that nuclear power provides clean and cheap energy and currently contributes to 8% of Pakistan’s energy mix with six operational nuclear pow­er plants. Pakistan has an impec­cable nuclear safety and security record and plans to develop more power plants. To energy deficient and economically strained coun­tries like ours, nuclear power is sustainable, clean, and a green source of energy in the overall energy mix, which also includes wind and solar power. It is the best solution to the challenge of climate change as well.

Pakistan condemns raids on BBC offices in India