ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar to join the in­vestigation in a sedition case reg­istered against her by the capital police. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the petition filed by Shandana Gulzar seeking to quash the first information report (FIR). The petitioner appeared before the court along with her counsel. During the course of the hearing, Justice Kayani asked the petitioner to first join the investi­gation process and then the court would view her case. The case was then adjourned till March 8.