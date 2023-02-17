ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail to President of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid in a case related to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by Sheikh through his counsels. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench accepted the bail plea of the former interior minister against the submission of a surety bond of Rs50,000. The Islamabad police had arrested the former interior minister on Feb 2 after which the court had granted the police his two-day physical remand. A similar case was filed against him in Murree on Feb 3. Justice Kayani noted in its written verdict, “Even otherwise, it is settled law that the ultimate conviction and incarceration of a guilty person can repair the wrong caused by a mistaken relief of interim bail granted to him, but no satisfactory reparation can be offered to an innocent man for his unjustified incarceration at any stage of the case as held in PLD 1972 SC 81 (Manzoor Ahmed and 04 others vs the State), therefore, the concept of liberty of a person is a precious right, which has been guaranteed under the Constitution.”
