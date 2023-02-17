Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail to President of Awami Mus­lim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid in a case related to murder plot allegations against former pres­ident Asif Ali Zardari. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conduct­ed hearing of the petition moved by Sheikh through his counsels. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench accepted the bail plea of the former interior minister against the submission of a sure­ty bond of Rs50,000. The Islam­abad police had arrested the for­mer interior minister on Feb 2 after which the court had grant­ed the police his two-day physi­cal remand. A similar case was filed against him in Murree on Feb 3. Justice Kayani noted in its written verdict, “Even otherwise, it is settled law that the ultimate conviction and incarceration of a guilty person can repair the wrong caused by a mistaken re­lief of interim bail granted to him, but no satisfactory reparation can be offered to an innocent man for his unjustified incarcer­ation at any stage of the case as held in PLD 1972 SC 81 (Manzo­or Ahmed and 04 others vs the State), therefore, the concept of liberty of a person is a precious right, which has been guaran­teed under the Constitution.”