Share:

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar formally unveiled a Rs 170 billion mini-budget that carried some highly inflationary measures to help ‘balance’ this year’s budget by holding down the deficit to targeted levels and to take us a step closer to the final deal with the IMF. Given the time constraints and limited options the government had, some of these measures were unavoidable, at the same time, certain adjustments to generate revenue could have been better thought out considering their regressive and short-term nature.

It is interesting to note that the mini-budget spared the commercial banks and traders any new taxation, weakening the coalition government’s case of putting the burden on the sectors which could bear it the most. In the case of commercial banks, Mr. Dar had recently promised to impose heavy taxes on them to punish them for “currency manipulation”, adding that the banks made about Rs 50 billion in undue profits last year. Not taxing the income of traders is also something that is hard to justify, as it is one of the most under-taxed sectors.

The bulk of the immediate revenue will be generated from the increase in the standard rate of consumption tax from 17 percent to 18 percent and the imposition of excise duty on the tobacco industry, air tickets and sugary beverages. The increase of the GST is a seriously controversial decision as it is regressive in nature, and will predominantly burden the lower and middle-income classes. The Rs 55 billion additional revenue generated by increasing the GST could have been recovered from the commercial banks by taxing their foreign exchange earning pool.

Of course, meeting the demands of the IMF is critical to secure the bailout programme, which will also unblock other multilateral and bilateral inflows. But it is unfortunate to see the government’s continued dependence on indirect taxes for revenue mobilisation. This illustrates a lack of will to take tough decisions such as taxing the rich and expanding the tax net even when the circumstances allow for it.

Imposing taxes on sectors that have been under-taxed would perhaps not have yielded instant gains, but it would have been a significant step towards correcting the flawed tax structure and reducing reliance on indirect taxation. Until we let go of this short-term approach influenced by political interests, the burden will continue to fall on low- and middle-income households.