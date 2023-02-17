Share:

LAHORE - The boys’ athletics events were organized on the second day of Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. The athletes of Govt Islamia Graduate College, Civil Lines, Lahore dominated the day’s proceedings and emerged winners in nine events.

They won the titles of 100m, 200m, 1,500 race, 4x100 relay, 5,000m, javelin throw, triple jump, discuss throw and shot put. The titles of 400m and 800m were won by Govt Graduate College, Gulberg, Lahore. Govt Dyal Singh Graduate College, Lahore emerged winners in 4x400m, Govt Graduate College, Sabzazar, Lahore in 3000m while the title of long jump went to Govt. Graduate College, Township, Lahore. The competitions of 100m and 200m, 1,500 race, 4x100 relay, 5,000m, javelin throw, triple jump, discuss throw, shot put, 400m and 800m, 4x400m, 3000m and long jump were conducted on the second day.