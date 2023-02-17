Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal on Thursday directed authorities concerned to devise comprehensive strategy to provide maximum relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Chief Secretary issued the instruction while presiding over a meeting to review preparations for the holy month. Relevant administrative secretaries, Utility Store Corporation’s representatives and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administrations to identify the places for setting-up of Ramazan bazaars and finalize arrangements for the purpose before the arrival of the holy month. He also asked deputy commissioners to organise Ramazan Dastarkhwans in their respective districts with the support of philanthropists and charitable organisations.