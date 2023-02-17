Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given the bureaucracy of the Civil Secretariat and Police Department a massive reshuffle, while the province also requisitioned the services of 13 senior police officials posted in different provinces.

At least 22 police officers, as well as 58 officials of the Civil Secretariat, ranging from basic pay scale-17 to 20, have been transferred and given new postings. The transfer notification for the police officers was issued by the Inspector General of Police while the transfer order for the secretariat officials was issued by the Chief Secretary of the province.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have also requisitioned the services of 13 officers who had been posted in other provinces and the requisition is said to be aimed at overcoming the issue of shortage of senior officials in the province.

For the last several years, the police force has been facing shortage of senior officers. More senior and qualified officers are required to effectively lead operations against terrorists and criminals across various wings, regions, and districts of the province.

The KP police have written to the authorities concerned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to approach the federal government for the transfer of Additional Inspector General Kashif Alam, Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) Alam Shinwari, Abbas Ahsan, Sher Akbar, Nasir Satti, Fida Hassan Shah and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) Khurram Rashid, Mustafa Tanvir, Najibur Rehman Bugvi, Masood Bangash, Naseeb Ullah, Arsalan Shahzeb and Adeel Akbar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa