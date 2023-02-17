Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Ka­myana has said that Lahore Police has al­ways played a pivotal role to promote Inter­national sports and cultural activities in the country by provid­ing foolproof security to these events. “We are all set to provide complete protection to the visiting nation­al and international players, Officials as well as spectators of the Eighth Edition of World class Pakistan Super League T-20 cricket series with an even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones,” Bilal Siddique Kamyana added.