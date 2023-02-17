ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said that localization of sustainable development goals (SDGs) was key to attaining 2030 goals as it was necessary to empower local bodies for better progress on the key targets.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the National Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals organized by the National SDGs Secretariat here. Federal Ministers, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan, Members of Provincial and Legislative Assemblies, Local Government Officials, Civil Society and Media representatives participated in large numbers in the National Dialogue. The one-day national dialogue was organized with the support of the Task Force on SDGs of the National Assembly and the EU project LEAD FOR SDGs.
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz appreciated the gathering of elected representatives from national, provincial and local levels on one platform, by convener SDGs Parliamentary Task Force Rumina Khurshid Alam, and said that local govts should solve the problems faced by the common man. It is the best platform and the participation of the representatives of the local govts in this dialogue is a very appreciated and appropriate. He emphasized on continuous coordination between the national, provincial and local governments to solve the problems facing masses. He said that only political workers can change the destiny of any country. He said that there is a very minor difference between social worker and political worker, as both work for the welfare of people by solving their problems. He said that in making the country’s budget, political and social workers, local bodies and provincial assemblies mist give their suggestions.