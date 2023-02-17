Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National As­sembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said that localization of sustainable develop­ment goals (SDGs) was key to attaining 2030 goals as it was neces­sary to empower local bodies for better prog­ress on the key targets.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the National Dialogue on Sustainable Develop­ment Goals organized by the National SDGs Secretariat here. Fed­eral Ministers, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan, Mem­bers of Provincial and Legislative Assemblies, Local Government Of­ficials, Civil Society and Media representatives participated in large numbers in the National Dialogue. The one-day national dialogue was organized with the sup­port of the Task Force on SDGs of the National Assembly and the EU project LEAD FOR SDGs.

Speaker National As­sembly Raja Pervaiz ap­preciated the gathering of elected representa­tives from national, pro­vincial and local levels on one platform, by con­vener SDGs Parliamen­tary Task Force Rumina Khurshid Alam, and said that local govts should solve the problems faced by the common man. It is the best platform and the participation of the representatives of the lo­cal govts in this dialogue is a very appreciated and appropriate. He em­phasized on continuous coordination between the national, provincial and local governments to solve the problems fac­ing masses. He said that only political workers can change the destiny of any country. He said that there is a very minor difference between so­cial worker and political worker, as both work for the welfare of people by solving their problems. He said that in making the country’s budget, po­litical and social workers, local bodies and provin­cial assemblies mist give their suggestions.