Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall is expected in Chitral, Dir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad ten degree centigrade, Murree two, Lahore and Karachi fifteen, Peshawar twelve, Quetta seven and Gilgit four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla, Leh and Shopian while dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla three degree centigrade, Jammu thirteen and Leh minus four degree centigrade.