PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Manzoor Afridi on Thursday said that serving the people of the province is his motto and vision.

“I am trying my best to ensure that the best services are provided to the public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said while talking to delegations from different constituencies in his office. Maulana Nabi Shah from Dir lower, Muhammad Ayaz and others were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Manzoor Afridi offered dua for the departed soul of grandfather of Muhammad Ayaz. The meeting also prayed for the uplift of the entire Muslim Ummah and especially for the martyrs of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. The minister said that the Department of Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control as well as the Labour Department will be upgraded on modern lines