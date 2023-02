Share:

Lahore - Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr. Javed Akram participated as a special guest in the awareness conference and walk organized on the occasion of World Epilepsy Awareness Day at Children’s Hospital Lahore.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem and others paid tributes to the medical services of the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr. Javed Akram.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Javed Akram said that out of every 1,000 patients in Pakistan, 9 people suffer from epilepsy.