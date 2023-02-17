Share:

Islamabad - The Ministry of Housing and Works has failed to sustain the pressure of government employees and stopped an anti-encroachment operation against the illegally constructed structures in federal government residencies.

It is no secret anymore that most of the government servants not only raised illegal structures in government residencies allotted to them for their own utilization but in majority of cases the same are rented out to the private individuals. The Ministry of Housing and Works with the support of other state organizations had started operations against illegal expansion of government-owned houses located in various sectors of Islamabad a few days ago after a high level meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal secretary Housing Iftikhar Ali shallwani and it was attended by chief commissioner and CDA Chairman Noorul Amin mengal, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz memon, Director General Estate Office Ghulam sarwar and others. Participants of that meeting were informed that the National Assembly (NA) standing Committee on Housing and Works has issued directions to remove additional construction and subletting of government-owned residential accommodations.

It was informed further that final notices have already been issued to residents of government homes by the Estate Office over extra construction inside courtyard/ rooftops and for disturbing the original map of buildings. Federal secretary Housing mr shallwani had directed officials to start an anti-encroachment drive immediately but the ministry could not sustain the pressure coming from the government employees through their local representatives.

The President of the Islamabad chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Dr, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry along with former union council chairmen of his party first approached the Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) standing Committee on Housing and Works and later visited the ministry to convince the minister for stopping the operation. Later, the ministry of Housing and Works through a press release announced to stop the ongoing anti-encroachment drive while citing tough economic conditions of the country as the reason behind. Federal Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay directed to immediately cease the ongoing anti-encroachment operation against the illegally constructed structures in Federal Government Residencies.

While talking to the representatives maulana Abdul Wasay said that he is fully aware of the problems and inconvenience residents face because of the encroachments and vowed to do everything in his ambition to resolve it. However, the situation is not suitable for an anti-encroachment drive as it will further suppress the already crushed public. He further said that although extra construction inside the courtyard/ rooftops are disturbing the original map of the building and also compromising the beauty of the planned city, causing inconvenience for the public but still anti-encroachment operation in these circumstances is not recommended and it will make a huge loss to the residents.

He further stated that in order to provide modern residential facilities to the federal government employees a new strategy of high rise buildings is under consideration and a summary has already been sent to the Prime Minister’s office. He also applauded the efforts of Iftikhar Ali shallwani, Federal secretary Housing and Works for taking up such serious notice of the encroachment issues in federal owned residencies. Mr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and representatives of the residents of federal owned residential accommodations applauded and thanked maulana Abdul Wasay and Iftikhar Ali shallwani for putting an end to the anti-encroachment operation as it is a timely step which has to be taken to give public a tad of relief.