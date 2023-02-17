Share:

PAVLOHRAD-The Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, suffered a “terrible night” as Russian missiles hit the city while residents were asleep, said Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration.

A 79-year-old woman died and seven people were injured, according to preliminary information, Lysak said in a Telegram post Thursday. “It was a terrible night in Pavlohrad. At three o’clock after midnight, when people were peacefully sleeping in their homes, the enemy hit the city with rockets,” he said.

Two of the injured people, a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were hospitalized. Their condition is assessed as moderate, Lysak said. “Industrial enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out there and has been extinguished by rescuers,” he said.

Seven private houses were destroyed and 30 others were damaged, Lysak said. The Ukrainian military was able to shoot down five missiles fired over the region, he said. Total of 36 Russian missiles fired at Ukraine overnight, says Ukrainian military chief

Russia launched a total of 36 air and sea-based cruise missiles, guided air-to-surface missiles and anti-ship missiles at Ukraine overnight into Thursday, according to Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi said 14 cruise missiles and 2 guided air-to-surface missiles were shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The aggressor state, the russian federation, fired yet another missile barrage on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine,” his Facebook post read. “From 01:40 to 03:45 on February 16, the enemy launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, guided air-to-surface missiles and anti-ship missiles.

“Tu-22M3 and Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Kursk area and the Caspian Sea water area, respectively, Su-35 tactical aircraft in the vicinity of temporarily occupied Melitopol and cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea water area” were used in the attacks, said Zaluzhnyi.