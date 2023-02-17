Share:

KARACHI - Economical spells from Rumman Raees and Faheem Ashraf and a quick fifty from Colin Munro helped Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by four wickets as the home side suffered second consecutive loss here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Thursday in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023. Chasing 174, Islamabad United lost its openers for 21 as Muhammad Amir drew first blood by dismissing Hassan Nawaz (7) and Musa Khan trapped Paul Stirling in front of stumps.

Then Rassie Van Der Dussen and Colin Munro took the charge against the home side and stitched a 59-run partnership that took the game away from Karachi Kings. Imad Wasim bowled Rassie Van Der Dussen (31) at 80 but Colin Munro kept playing his shots and troubling the bowlers. He hammered four biggies and five fours for his 27-ball 58 before being run out at a total of 136. Azam Khan also shone with bat and hammered 44 off 28 balls, hitting six fours and a six to ensure the victory for his side.

Musa Khan and Mohammad Amir came up two late blows, dismissing Azam Khan (44) and Faheem Ashraf (12) but the damage had already been done. Muhammad Amir took 2-30 in four overs while Musa Khan conceded 48 runs to take two wickets in his fourover spell. Captain Imad Wasim bowled an economical spell, conceding just 19 runs in four overs.

Earlier batting first on Islamabad United’s invitation, Karachi Kings posted 173-7, thanks to maiden PSL fifty from Haider Ali and 34 from Sharjeel Khan. Just like the first match, Karachi Kings did not get a good start, losing first wicket for 5 as James Vince (4) was bowled by Rumman Raees in the very first over. Sharjeel Khan (34) and Haider Ali put 77 runs for the second wicket before the former was caught by Colin Munro off Tom Curran. Haider Ali on the other hand continued playing his shots to complete his first PSL fifty in 38 balls in the 17th inning.

He smashed two sixes and seven fours for his 45-ball 59 and was caught by Rassie Van Dar Dusen off Faheem Ashraf at 117. Muhammad Wasim Jnr took two wickets on consecutive deliveries, dismissing Mathew Wade (18) and Imad Wasim (0) on a golden duck, reeling Karachi Kings at 125-5 with just 25 deliveries left in the inning. Youngster Irfan Khan and experienced Shoaib Malik did well to stretch the total to 173-7 with quick 19 and 18 respectively.

For Islamabad United, Rumman Raees bowled an economical spell, giving away just 26 runs in four overs and taking two wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jnr picked up 2-38 while Faheem Ashraf was also very economical, conceding 25 runs in four overs.