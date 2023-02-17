Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Thursday informed that NAB chairman has formed a commit­tee to examine the cases returned by accountability courts after the amendments in the National Ac­countability Ordinance, 1999.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of for­mer prime minister Imran Khan’s petition against the amendments in the NAO, 1999.

During the hearing, Makh­doom Ali Khan, representing the federation, submitted that NAB has filed appeals before the Is­lamabad High Court against the acquittals. Those acquitted are the illustrious and notable per­sonalities on both sides (PTI and PDM). He said fate of ap­peals against the acquitted per­sons will be affected if the Court interprets the law (amendments bill). If the court reverses the law then acquittal will be affect­ed as well.

Makhdoom argued that PTI lead­ers have challenged National Ac­countability (Second Amendment) Act 2022 before the IHC, adding, the case is still pending and last adjournment sought on January 23, as the apex court is hearing Im­ran Khan’s petition.