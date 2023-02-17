ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Thursday informed that NAB chairman has formed a committee to examine the cases returned by accountability courts after the amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition against the amendments in the NAO, 1999.
During the hearing, Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing the federation, submitted that NAB has filed appeals before the Islamabad High Court against the acquittals. Those acquitted are the illustrious and notable personalities on both sides (PTI and PDM). He said fate of appeals against the acquitted persons will be affected if the Court interprets the law (amendments bill). If the court reverses the law then acquittal will be affected as well.
Makhdoom argued that PTI leaders have challenged National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022 before the IHC, adding, the case is still pending and last adjournment sought on January 23, as the apex court is hearing Imran Khan’s petition.