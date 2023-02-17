Share:

Punjab is one of the most fertile areas in Pakistan having a remarkable capability for agriculture and farming. Unfortunately, the area is failing to gain the attention of policymakers. The region has great attractions for tourism with various shrines and tombs in Multan attracting tourists from across the country and from out of the country. South Punjab covers Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan division, Bhakkar and Jhang districts. This region contains 36% of the total population of Punjab province and 57% of the total area along with 35% of the province’s budget is spent on this region. The reality is quite different as compared to current reports. The development programmes for health, education, social services and rural development have been an essential part of the region but, the authorities concerned fail to provide interest towards such development.

Currently, the first school meant for transgender in Multan issued in July 2021, is an example of keeping its promise. Nevertheless, other promises of issuing such programmes in other areas of the province are left. The health sector in South Punjab is also a victim. The issues reported coming forward due to a lack of ambulances and resources in this region. In 2012, the government of Punjab had promised to establish Medical College (TMC) in Bhakkar, but the promise remained incomplete without a reasonable explanation. However, there is the presence of green land developed for agriculture in Bhakkar, Jhang, Multan and Bahawalpur.

Thus, a little focus on South Punjab can help Pakistan increase its GDP and overcome its balance of payment problem.

FIZA ZAKIR,

Turbat.