ISLAMABAD - Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Erling Rimestad visited Board of Investment and met Secretary BOI. He was accompanied by Per Albert Ilsaas, Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, and senior advisors from Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was also attended by the representatives from major Norwegians business concerns in Pakistan. The two sides discussed the entire gamut of economic relations between Pakistan and Norway. The state of bilateral economic relations was discussed and it was decided to continue joint efforts to further strengthen and diversify cooperation particularly in fields of foreign investments. Appreciating the presence of prominent Norwegian companies and their role in development of Pakistan, the secretary BOI stressed that more companies would benefit from the government’s attractive investment policy. The two sides decided to keep close liaison to foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest especially investments. Secretary BOI appreciated the role of Norwegian investments and reaffirmed BOI’s abiding commitment of facilitation to Norwegian concerns regarding their investments in Pakistan. Both sides agreed that the visit will provide an opportunity to Pakistan and Norway to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing economic cooperation.