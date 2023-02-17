Share:

ISLAMABAD - Joint Military Exercise between Pakistan and Sau­di Arabia concluded in Risalpur on Thursday.

Troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Paki­stan Army participated in the exercise Al-Kassah. The two weeks long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of Route Search, Area Search, Vehicle, personal search and area clearance operations.

Drills and techniques regarding Improvised Ex­plosives Devices, Vehicle IED, anti-suicidal, victim operated IED and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise.

This is the 4th joint exercise of Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both the friendly countries. Engineer-in-Chief Pa­kistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. A high level military delegation from KSA headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani also attended the closing ceremony.