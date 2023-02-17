Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday expressed serious concerns with regard to the im­age of the superior judiciary and said that the conduct and de­meanor of Honourable Judges of superior judiciary must be seen as neutral and impartial.

“There should not be any im­pression that they are favour­ing or spokesman of any politi­cal party and they should avoid with respect to remarks upon any political matter,” according to the statement issued by Mr Ha­roon-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairman and Mr Hassan Raza Pa­sha, Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council. “In event of such impression will shake the confidence of public at large as well as lawyers’ community and will dam­age image of judiciary as well.” They also expressed that Hon’ble Judges should avoid to comment where­by any constitutional of­fice is ridiculed and there should not be any impres­sion that Hon’ble Judges have presumed the role of prosecutor, petitioner or the defendant.

They also demanded from Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pa­kistan who is Head of Su­preme Judicial Council as well that there should be a thorough scrutiny and in­vestigation with regard to audio viral on social media is fake then action should be taken about responsi­ble who made it viral and prepared. However, if it is found genuine then action should be taken according to Article 209 of the Consti­tution.