LAHORE - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday expressed serious concerns with regard to the image of the superior judiciary and said that the conduct and demeanor of Honourable Judges of superior judiciary must be seen as neutral and impartial.
“There should not be any impression that they are favouring or spokesman of any political party and they should avoid with respect to remarks upon any political matter,” according to the statement issued by Mr Haroon-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairman and Mr Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council. “In event of such impression will shake the confidence of public at large as well as lawyers’ community and will damage image of judiciary as well.” They also expressed that Hon’ble Judges should avoid to comment whereby any constitutional office is ridiculed and there should not be any impression that Hon’ble Judges have presumed the role of prosecutor, petitioner or the defendant.
They also demanded from Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan who is Head of Supreme Judicial Council as well that there should be a thorough scrutiny and investigation with regard to audio viral on social media is fake then action should be taken about responsible who made it viral and prepared. However, if it is found genuine then action should be taken according to Article 209 of the Constitution.