ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday reaffirmed Pak­istan’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of inter­national disputes through peaceful means, in accor­dance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations charter. She was addressing the inaugura­tion ceremony of the Preparatory Office of the In­ternational Organization for Mediation (IOMed). The minister addressed the forum through a video message. Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haque also attended the ceremony virtually.

In her remarks, the minister congratulated all parties on the opening of the office and reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the International Orga­nization for Mediation. She emphasized that de­velopment was a shared goal of the international community, yet unresolved international disputes, such as Jammu and Kashmir, continue to shackle the progress and development leading to poverty. She noted that as the largest developing country and the partner of choice on the road to sustain­able development, China had an irreplaceable role to play in strengthening the international system to better serve the needs of our peoples. She ex­pressed hope that IOMed will pave the way for ex­peditious and low-cost resolution of the interna­tional disputes. The IOMed preparatory office was jointly inaugurated by Commissioner of the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs HKSAR, Liu Guangyuan, Sec­retary for Justice of the Government of the HKSAR Paul TK Lam and Director-General of the IOMed Preparatory Office Sun Jin. Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, Chinese Minister of Foreign Af­fairs, Qin Gang, and ministerial-level representa­tives of Indonesia, Sudan, Belarus, Serbia, Laos, Djibouti, Algeria and Cambodia also addressed the ceremony through video messages.