Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Norway on Thursday agreed to boost cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan met Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister, Erling Rimestad. Norwegian Deputy Minister is on Pakistan’s visit from February 15-16 2023 as part of regular bilateral interactions.

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary emphasised the longstanding cooperative relations between Pakistan and Norway and congratulated the Norwegian side on completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted diverse areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Norway particularly investment, maritime, climate and higher education and said that new areas must be identified to further expand mutually beneficial collaboration.

The Foreign Secretary appreciated the presence of prominent Norwegian companies in Pakistan and underlined the need to further enhance trade and investment cooperation, particularly in the B2B domain. He thanked the Norwegian side for their assistance for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The Foreign Secretary stressed that Pakistani diaspora form a strong bridge between the two countries. He underscored the importance of enhancing legal migration and mobility opportunities for Pakistanis.

Noting with satisfaction that bilateral academic exchanges have increased, both sides highlighted it as a positive development. The two sides also agreed to hold the next round of Pakistan-Norway Bilateral Political Consultations this year on mutually agreed dates. Both sides agreed to keep close contact to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.