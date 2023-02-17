Share:

“I wonder if our names determine our destiny,

or if destiny leads us to choose certain names.”

–Michelle Moran

Perhaps one of the well-known and most prominent personality in Egyptian was Nefertiti. She was a mysterious and powerful woman who was queen alongside Pharaoh Akhenaten from the years 1353 to 1336 B.C. She may have rules the New Kingdom after her husband’s death during the time of tremendous cultural upheaval and reorientation in Egypt’s religious and political views and structure around the worship of the sun god, Aten. She is best known by the sandstone bust which was rediscovered in 1913 and is now permanently placed in Berlin where is remains a global icon of feminine beauty and power. It draws the attention of more than 500,000 visitors from across the globe.