KARACHI-A large number of people held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club against price hike and acute gas shortage and government’s mute response to these issues.

Holding banners inscribed with anti-government slogans, the protesters demanded immediate relief for the poor. Some of the placards read as “Prime Minister, when would you sell your clothes to make flour affordable for the common man” and “We want roti not speeches”.

Talking to media, protesters, most of them housewives residing in different areas of the city, shared how challenging it had become to make ends meet in the face of steep hike in prices of basic commodities.

“My troubles started when my husband got sacked from a company last year. Today, we are a family of six without any monthly source of income as my husband has no regular job,” Azra, a resident of Malir City said, adding that two of her children had to discontinue their education due to the financial crisis. Samia, another protester who had arrived at the venue from Gulberg, said the price hike in recent months had compounded her family’s problems.

“It’s no longer possible for us to provide a two-time meal to our children. How long could we survive this situation? On top of this, we are being subjected to acute shortage of gas,” she said, condemning indifference of the government.

Shagufta Shahid, the president of the women wing of a new faction of the Pakistan Muslim League which organised the protest, criticised the prime minister for using government resources in his fight against the opposition. “Ignoring the gas crisis, the government has approved 124 per cent increase in its prices. This is against fundamental human rights and should be condemned by all and sundry,” she said.