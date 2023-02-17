Share:

ANKARA/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Thursday to express solidarity with the Turkish people in the wake of massive earthquake.

Pakistan’s Ambassa­dor to Turkey Dr Yousaf Junaid and senior offi­cials of the Government of Turkey received the prime minister. Feder­al Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and National Disaster Man­agement Authority Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider accompanied the prime minister.

Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday. The Prime Minister con­veyed heartfelt condo­lences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake. During their tete-a-tete as well as during the delegation lev­el talks, the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to President Er­dogan and the Turkish nation on the tragic loss of thousands of precious lives and massive damage to the in­frastructure as a result of devastating earthquakes. Recalling the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tür­kiye, the Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers and sisters. The prime minister said the people of Pakistan will not rest until the last person in the earthquake affected areas has been fully rehabili­tated. President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s strong and steadfast support to Türkiye in the wake of the devastating earth­quake. He reaffirmed that the resolute Turkish nation will emerge from this natural calamity with greater strength and determination than ever.

The prime minister is visiting Tür­kiye as a special gesture to express Pakistan’s solidarity and support to Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquakes in Türkiye. Earlier, Sheh­baz Sharif, in a tweet, said, “I am leav­ing for Turkiye with a message of un­wavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and Government of Paki­stan.” “True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours,” he added. During his two-day stay, the prime minister will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo­gan to personally convey heartfelt con­dolences on behalf of the entire Paki­stani nation over the loss of lives and the widespread damage. The prime minister will reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during difficult times and to continue extending all possible sup­port to the ongoing relief effort.

He will also visit the earthquake-af­fected areas in southern Turkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed there as well as survivors of the earthquake. The prime minister spoke to Presi­dent Erdogan on February 6 and as­sured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of the devastating earth­quake that had hit southern Turkiye in the morning on that day.

All available resources have been fully mobilised to help the Turkish people and the prime minister is per­sonally overseeing the relief effort. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy deep fra­ternal ties. The two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday embarked on a visit to Germany to attend Mu­nich Security Conference-2023 from February 16-20. During his visit, he will participate in several events and engage with international media, a Foreign Office press release said. The foreign minister will also hold bi­lateral meetings with foreign minis­ters from around the world. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rab­bani Khar will also attend the Munich Security Conference. Besides, on the invitation of the Lithuanian counter­part, Foreign Minister Bilawal will undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on February 20-21. During the vis­it, MoU on establishment of bilateral political consultations between the governments of Pakistan and Lithua­nia will be signed.