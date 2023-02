Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Justice (Retd) Malik Muhammad Qayyum.

In a statement, he expressed sympathy and condolences to the family of Justice (Retd) Malik Qayyum.

The Prime Minister said Justice Malik Qayyum had a distinguished position in the field of law.

The Prime Minister prayed Allah Almighty may grant the deceased the place in mercy and give fortitude to the family.