Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the earthquake affected areas in Turkiye on Friday.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister will review the arrival of relief goods sent by Pakistan in Adiyaman city in Turkiye as well.

The Prime Minister will meet with the rescue and relief teams of Pakistan and review the ongoing rescue operation.

He will also meet with the earthquake victims at Adiyaman University and visit the center established to help them.

Turkish Ministers and officials will call on the Prime Minister there.

The Prime Minister will be given a detailed briefing on the ongoing relief activities.