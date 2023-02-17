Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community including the OIC to come forward for the rescue and relief of earthquake victims of Turkiye.

He was speaking during a visit to quake affected area of Adiyaman in Turkiye where he also interacted with the quake victims and expressed solidarity on the part of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister once again assured full support to the earthquake victims of Turkiye. He said we will stand by the people of Turkiye.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was earlier sending tents, blankets and food stuff to Turkiye. We have changed our strategy and now we will be focusing on sending winterized tents. He said that he will hold a meeting back home tomorrow with all potential tent manufacturers in order to make a concrete plan for speedy manufacturing of high quality and fire proof tents. He said these will then be shipped through air, land and sea routes.

The Prime Minister said he has entrusted the responsibility of this project to the Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He assured the tents will be dispatched to Turkiye without waste of time.

He was confident that Turkiye will come out of this crisis under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz Sharif also recalled how the Turkish leadership and people supported Pakistan in the wake of 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also handed over to the Turk authorities the relief items sent by Pakistan.