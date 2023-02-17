Share:

RAWALPINDI - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Zunaira Azfar on Thursday said that police have made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city as well as to curb kite flying.

Following the directives from City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the police conducted a flag march in different sensitive areas of Potohar Division to maintain law and order and to warn kite flyers and those involved in aerial firing. The flag march was led by SSP (Operations) Zunaira Azfar. SP Potohar Division Muhammad Waqas Khan, SDPOs, SHOs, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Squad participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from SP Potohar Town Office and culminated at starting point after passing through Katcheri Chowk, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Peoples Colony Morr, Akhri Stop, Aadra, Wasim Market, Boher Mosque and Qasae Chowk. The SSP (Operations) said that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city and to curb the dangerous kite flying.