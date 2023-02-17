Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested 10 accused besides recovering 423 kites and 18 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police held an accused namely Asad for having 200 kites and two string rolls while Saddar Baroni police arrested Usman with 58 kites. Dhamial police netted an accused identified as Islam and recovered 40 kites while Taxila police nabbed Waqar for carrying 20 kites, and Aziz for having 25 kites and string rolls.