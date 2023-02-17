Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday informed that Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) was established in 1990, also announcing relevant celebrations over thir­ty-three years of the council’s foundation from February 18 to 28 across the country.

Ashrafi, who is also the PUC chairman, said a number of programs including con­ventions and seminars would be part of ten-day activism and in March, Paigham-e-Islam Conference would also be held. He said the PUC was member of various national and international organizations and played its vibrant role for inter-sect and inter-faith harmony on the globe. Ashrafi said the PUC had set some targets to achieve in the year 2023 and 2024, and the system of Khilafat-e-Rashida was on its main agenda.

He said it would continue its efforts to establish the system of Khilafat-e-Rashida in the country as it was based on justice and equality. Pointing out flour crisis in the country, Ashrafi said in the system of Khila­fat-e-Rashida, it was observed that Khalifa of the time used to provide flour at the door­step of impoverished people.

He said today’s “judicial system is in dire need of reforms as it is not serving the pur­poses of general public who are languish­ing in jails for years but it was hearing po­litical cases on top priority”.