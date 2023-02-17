Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf on Thursday said that all problems can be resolved through dialogue and consultation.

“Our religion emphasises the need for consultation among ourselves to find solutions to problems,” he expressed these views while addressing the participants of the National Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals organised by SDGs.

The NA Speaker said that the purpose of forming the federal, provincial and local governments is the welfare of the common man and to solve their problems.

Federal ministers, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan, members of provincial and legislative assemblies, local government officials, civil society and media representatives participated in large numbers in the National Dialogue. The event was organised with the support of the Task Force on SDGs of the National Assembly and the EU project LEAD FOR SDGs.

Raja Pervez appreciated convener SDGs Parliamentary Task Force Rumina Khurshid Alam for inviting elected representatives from national, provincial and local levels on one platform and said that the local governments should solve the problems faced by the common man. It is the best platform and the participation of the representatives of the local governments in this dialogue is very appreciative and appropriate. He emphasised on continuous coordination between the national, provincial and local governments to solve the problems facing masses.

The NA Speaker said that only political workers can change the destiny of any country. He said that there is a very minor difference between social worker and political worker, as both work for the welfare of people by solving their problems. He said that in making the country’s budget, political and social workers, local bodies and provincial assemblies must give their suggestions.

He stressed the need to strengthen the union councils and said that the strength of the democratic system lies in strengthening the governments at the local level. He said that the role of local governments is of key importance in achieving the goals of SDGs 2030.

Ms Romina Khurshid Alam, Convener SDGs Task Force, while addressing the participants of the event, said that for democratic stability in the country, there must be dialogue between all stakeholders. She said that for civilian supremacy, all political parties will have to sit on the negotiation table. She emphasised the need for the Speaker National Assembly to organise talks for political stability and strengthening of democracy. She said that local governments have an important role in achieving the goals of sustainable development, as most of the problems of the people can be solved by local governments. She added that it is not possible to achieve development of goals without empowering the local governments.

Abdul Majeed Khan, Minister Local Government Azad Kashmir, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and other participants informed the gathering about the local issues. They suggested that communication among all units must be restored on a priority basis to achieve the goals of the SDGs.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister said that efforts have been made to complete the goals of SDGs despite limited resources. He said that our country is blessed with immense natural resources and beauty. He said that due to lack of infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and other tourist places of Pakistan, the tourism sector is being affected. He emphasised the need to strengthen the governments at the federal, provincial and local levels. He said that political stability is necessary to achieve the goals of SDGs. He appreciated the organisation of national dialogue on SDGs.