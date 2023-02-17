Share:

Forms cabinet body to firm up recommendations for Ramazan relief package.

LAHORE - A proper paperless meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chair of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday in which the agenda was presented on the tablets.

The fifth meeting of the cabinet was conducted through the Cabinet Management Information System which would result in a substantial cost saving of two million rupees per session. Secretary I&C Maryam Khan was commended by the CM and cab­inet for her efforts in holding a pa­perless meeting, which is an efficient way to conduct official business. The cabinet discussed various proposals aimed at providing tangible relief to the people during the upcoming month of Ramazan. The chief minis­ter directed the formation of a min­isterial committee, tasked with final­izing the Ramadan relief package. The committee will present its rec­ommendations at the next cabinet meeting. In addition, the cabinet also decided to revise the wheat support price and requested the final recom­mendations from the cabinet stand­ing committee on wheat. A ministe­rial committee was also formed to determine the security costs during PSL matches. The committee will recommend zero-risk and cost-ef­fective solutions and will also con­sult the PCB. The cabinet approved the austerity policy for the financial year 2022-23 and an austerity com­mittee will ensure the implementa­tion of measures for savings. The meeting approved the technical sup­plementary grant for the operational expenditures of the Punjab police, and also approved the appointment of Jus­tice (R) Syed Kazim Raza Shamsi as the Chairman of the Punjab Appellate Tribunal. During the meeting, it was agreed to revise the rules and regulations governing the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Is­sues and Privatization, and the Cab­inet Standing Committee for Law and Order. In particular, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law and Order was also given decision-mak­ing powers to better enable it to fulfil its responsibilities. The meet­ing was attended by senior officials, including provincial ministers, the chief secretary and the IG police.

CM INAUGURATES SPRING FES­TIVAL PLANTATION CAMPAIGN

The Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Spring Festival Plantation Campaign 2023 on Thursday by planting a bot­tle palm sapling in the lawn of CM of­fice. Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for the success of the plan­tation campaign and said that three crore saplings will be planted during the Spring Fes­tival Plantation Campaign across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi stated that planting a tree was a national ob­ligation as well as a social respon­sibility. He urged that everyone should vigorously participate in the plantation campaign and prop­erly look after the trees