Punjab interim Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Friday directed the concerned authorities to reconstitute Punjab Housing and Town Planning (PHTP) board.

The interim CM decided at a meeting presided over by him and attended by Director General Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, Akhuwat chairman Muhammad Amjad Saqib, the Secretary Housing department, and others.

The meeting reviewed the Chief Minister Low-Cost Housing Scheme, and the interim CM directed the authority to devise a workable plan to ensure the easy provision of a loan to low-income citizens. On the other hand, the meeting also overviewed Akhuwat’s proposal to grant loans of Rs800 million through Akhuwat Islamic microfinance.

The CM said it was the basic right of every citizen to own a house adding the provision of easy loans would accelerate economic activities. “I welcome the recovery of Rs200 million worth of interest-free loans”, he added.