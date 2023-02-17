Share:

Pakistan, also known as “one of the wheat producer countries in the world”, cannot provide the masses with flour. Prices of everything have doubled in the past 2 to 3 years and a daily wager whose monthly income is 20 to 25 thousand cannot afford anything anymore. The economy of Pakistan is getting low day by day, and we are only seeing that Pakistan is falling deeper into this hole.

Pakistan faced a lot of problems from the day of independence. Indeed the country is full of natural resources but due to the mismanagement of the Government, we couldn’t fully benefit from them. Pakistan is known as the junction of the continent Asia due to its well-known location. We have gold like Gwadar Port, well-structured motorways, railway lines, etc. We have natural resources like coal mines (which is also known as black diamond), natural gas, and we also have nuclear items but still, we are not getting benefits from them.

If we focus on our own then we may be able to control Inflation. Inflation comes when there is a shortage of any product due to big cartels in this country. Government should have to take strong decisions against them and stop corruption in every field by regulating them.

MUHAMMAD OSAF,

Sukkur