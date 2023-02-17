Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 264.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 265.38. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 266 and Rs 268.85 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 97 paisas and closed at Rs 283.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 284.19. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.97, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 318.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs 320.66.