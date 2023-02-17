Share:

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Thursday its air defense system downed 20 Ukrainian drones over the past day.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov did not specify where exactly the drones were downed.

He added that a Mi-8 helicopter and four HIMARS missiles were also "intercepted."

According to Konashenkov, since the beginning of Russia's "special military operation," the Russian army destroyed 385 aircraft, 209 helicopters, 3,152 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,891 tanks, and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,024 multiple rocket launchers, 4,111 field artillery and mortars, as well as 8,407 units of special military vehicles.