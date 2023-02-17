Share:

The supreme court of Pakistan (SC) was moved for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by-elections.

As per details, the plea was filed by president Islamabad high court bar Shoaib Shaheen in supreme court.

The plea stated that supreme court has suggested through its order and the petitioner’s case is also of same nature.

The supreme court should request for the sou-moto to hold by-election in both the provinces and constitutional petition one should also be attached with the sou-moto case.

Earlier, a Supreme Court (SC) bench asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu of the delay in announcement of date for elections in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.