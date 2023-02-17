Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq on Thursday out-rightly rejected the mini-budget through a Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 and termed the additional taxation worth Rs170 billion as injustice with the poor people that will unleash a new wave of inflation in the country.

Talking with media persons, the SCCI chief said a storm of inflation will come after imposition of billions of rupees new taxes, through which not only the business community but every citizen of the country would be adversely affected. He added that the cost of industrial production would be escalated as a result of imposing heavy taxes.

The SCCI chief criticised the rulers for bringing the national economy on the brink of complete destruction. He viewed that it was made quite difficult to run industries and businesses after a whopping increase in the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum commodities.

The businessmen are in great trouble owing to anti-business policies of the incumbent government, Ishaq said. He said unavailability of raw materials to industries in the wake of non-opening letter of credits (LCs) by commercial banks has further aggravated the situation.

He castigated that unilateral policies of the government have added to difficulties of the business community on a daily basis, which is highly condemnable and unbearable. Ishaq came down hard on those who made towering claims that they would put the economy in the right direction and bring down dollar rates, saying that instead of taking corrective measures, the country was brought on edge of bankruptcy.

On the other hand, the SCCI chief said the government has swelled its cabinet, rising up to over 80 members, terming it as a negation of the proposals aimed at reducing the public expenditures which were crafted by the National Austerity Committee. “Is the brigade of ministers and special advisors not injustice to a country which is sinking into foreign debts?” Ishaq said if the government was serious about reviving the economy it should make drastic reduction in the ‘non-development’ budget. He asked to announce special incentives and facilities to promote industrial, trade and commercial activities