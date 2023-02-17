Share:

The Pakistan Railways police have beefed up security at all stations, platforms and trains across the country in view of the security situation in the country.

IG Railways Police has directed all officers to ensure foolproof security while checking has been intensified all entry and exit points to avert any untoward situation.

The IG has ordered clearance of all trains and railways stations with the help of bomb disposal squad and officials of the special branch. All officials deployed at the stations and trains have been directed to stay alert and vigilant in view of the security situation.