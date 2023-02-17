Share:

The Pakistan Navy said on Friday that two of its officers were promoted to the rank of rear admiral with immediate effect, an official statement said.

According to the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Commodore Khyber Zaman and Commodore Shafquat Hussain Akhtar have been promoted t the rank of rear admiral.

Bother officers are graduates of National Defence University, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and has performed various duties related to command and staff.

In 2021, both officers received Sitara-l-lmtiaz (Military) in recognition of their services.