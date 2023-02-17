Share:

Solidarity Day is being observed today to express support and sympathy with earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria.

The call to observe the day has been given by all leading Ulema of the country.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor has urged the people to help the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria in this hour of need.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a two-day trip to Turkiye.

During his visit to Turkey, the prime minister will reiterate Pakistan's firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

He will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkey, and interact with the Pakistani search-and-rescue teams deployed in the area, as well as survivors of the earthquake.

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, the prime minister had spoken with President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief effort.

All available resources have been fully mobilised to help the Turkish people, and the Turkish prime minister is personally overseeing the relief effort.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy deep fraternal ties. The two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation.