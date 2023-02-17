Share:

SUKKUR-The district administration in Sukkur has decided to strictly monitor the flour distribution points established by the government, for ensuring transparency in the process. He expressed these views during a meeting with the flour mills association here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahzad Thaheem has been given the task of ensuring the equal provision of government flour from mills in the market. He ordered a strict blockade in the limits of the district in order to stop the smuggling of wheat.