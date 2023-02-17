Share:

QUETTA - Students of MDCAT-2021 thanked authori­ties of provincial government, particularly Chief Minister Balo­chistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, for considering the issue of MDCAT students-2021 for redressal. It was stated by Syed Yasir Agha, student of MDCAT-2021 while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Thursday. He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, meeting of the concerned authorities was convened to con­sider the problems of MDCAT-2021 students, adding that the issue of MDCAT students was thoroughly discussed in the meeting with the decision to address the issue. On the occasion, Syed Muhammad, Khadija Akram, Maleha Haider, Khalid Shah and other students of MDCAT-2021 were also present