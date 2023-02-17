Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday suspended a notification issued by the Punjab interim government to remove Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO).

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muneeb Akhtar reinstated Doga as Lahore CCPO while issuing ruling on a petition against his transfer.

During the hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary said the Punjab government made a verbal request to transfer Dogar on Jan 23, adding that it received written application on Jan 24. The secretary said the electoral body accepted the request on Feb 6.

To which, Justice Muneeb remarked the ECP received verbal request, approved and then it was implemented. “Does government institutions run on verbal communication?” he questioned.