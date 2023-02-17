Share:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making strides these days. The AI solution ChatGPT has set the world on fire, as within mere two months after its release, around 100 million users have subscribed to it and its popularity is growing at light speed, thereby making it the fastest-growing app in the digital world. Before discussing it further, it’s essential to define exactly what ChatGPT is. ChatGPT is a chat box that works on artificial intelligence and answers questions by mimicking human intelligence. It can converse, write articles, applications, and essays, etc. This may not seem extraordinary, but what’s unique about ChatGPT is that it can write without committing plagiarism. It is producing original content to the length that even Turnitin, an application most widely used to detect plagiarised text, cannot find any evidence of plagiarism in it.

This has threatened the current models of learning operational in places of learning. To illustrate, it is being used by students to do their homework, as their teachers can hardly find out whether the text has been written by the student herself or whether it is the ChatGPT that has done it on behalf of the student. This is not to say that the content produced by ChatGPT is completely accurate and unbiased. For instance, when asked questions like “the mother of Tania has four children. The names of the three are East, West and North, what is the name of the third?” Here the robot could not get the riddle and answer “North”, which is incorrect as Tania has already mentioned. However, its developer, OpenAI says, this is just a trial. The original robot will be released later after significant improvement. The new version will be provided with the latest data, as the current one has input up to 2021. So, it does not have recent data to formulate its answers on.

ChatGPT has been so successful that it has threatened the very existence of Google, a giant search engine that practically devoured all other search engines and has been dominating the market for the last two decades. However, the threat is not lost on Google either as its CEO Sundar Pitchai has said that they would soon release the rival of ChatGPT, called Bard. Google says its product, when launched in the market, would have the edge over ChatGPT in the sense that it would draw on the latest data, as it would be connected to the Internet. Unlike ChatGPT, it would answer questions with updated information. ChatGPT may or may not be a threat to Google, but it certainly is a threat to jobs that involve writing articles, essays, letters, and applications as ChatGPT can perform such talks as effectively as humans do. It is also a threat to various other jobs such as computer scientists and lawyers as ChatGPT can write computer codes and provide law services in the future.

So, what will the world look like after AI robots like ChatGPT are allowed to produce content the same as humans do? Who would spend hours carrying out research and writing several drafts when he/she has the option to say a few words to ChatGPT and get the entire work done within seconds? If someone does that, then would it not be considered silly? Also, is it not possible that we will lose the importance of writing as we lost the significance of mathematics through manual methods after the invention of calculators? If ChatGPT becomes the new norm, then is not there any possibility that it will provide biased answers? For instance, when I asked about the best car company, the robot does not specify any one brand at the moment, saying that it’s subjective and depends on preferences. But what if one brand pays its developer for advertisement in the future? What is the guarantee that the developer will not accept the money and will not allow the robot to manipulate the answer?

Also, what will happen to our learning methods currently operational in our educational set-ups? Will professors and teachers have to develop alternative methods to test and assess students’ writing skills? As an aside, out of curiosity, I asked ChatGPT what the future of AI is and whether it’ll harm humans, and it answered in a pretty interesting way. It said, “The future of AI is widely debated, with some experts predicting the great potential for benefits to society and others expressing concerns about potential harm.” While concluding its answer, it advised that the development and deployment of AI should be approached with caution, while keeping in view all its potential consequences. To conclude, ChatGPT is truly a ground-breaking achievement in AI, but it will certainly impact our society in ways never experienced before as we may outsource to it jobs involving writing, computer coding et cetera. Also, our reliance on AI may cost us dearly as there are valid reasons for the accuracy and unbiasedness of AI. So, as advised by ChatGPT, we should approach it with caution.