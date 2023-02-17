Share:

HYDERABAD-Three suspected street criminals were arrested and injured after separate encounters in different areas of the district late at night Wednesday while the accomplices of the suspects managed to escape. A police spokesman claimed that encounters were held within the limits of three police stations on secret information provided by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA). According to a statement issued here on Thursday, Fort Police arrested a suspected street criminal named Shahzad alias Shahzado after an alleged encounter near “Railway Dika” and shifted the injured accused to a civil hospital for medical treatment. Baldia Police also arrested a suspect street criminal identified as Tariq Abro with bullet injuries after an alleged encounter occurred at Bypass and shifted him to a civil hospital for treatment, he added.

In another encounter that occurred at Fakir Chowk in the limits of P.S Phulleli, a suspect identified as Waqar alias Latif Burriro was arrested in injured condition and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The spokesman further informed that accomplices of the arrested street criminals managed to escape from the scene while the police started a search operation to nab them. Separate cases have been registered at the relevant police stations, the spokesman added.