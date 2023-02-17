Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Supreme Court on Thursday ac­cepted appeals of the federal gov­ernment and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and ordered the large-scale manufacturing indus­tries to pay 4 percent supertax.

A three-member SC bench com­prising Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Jus­tice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding collection of super tax from large scale industries. It should be noted that various industries had challenged the super tax levied in the last year’s budget, after which the Sindh High Court had invalidat­ed the collection of 10 percent super tax from last year.

The federal government and FBR had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court for recovery of super tax.

Last year, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif announced a 10 per­cent tax on major industries includ­ing cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilizers, LNG terminals, textiles, banking, automobiles, chemicals, beverages and cigarettes.

Through the Finance Act 2022, the government introduced a new section C-4 in the Income Tax Ordi­nance to impose a super tax on high income earners. Through this sec­tion, FBR had imposed 10% super tax on 13 sectors earning more than Rs 150 million in FY 2022.

The decision had since been chal­lenged on various grounds in almost all the high courts of the country. Similarly, more than 100 petitions were filed in the Sindh High Court challenging the constitutionality of the provisions of the Finance Act, 2022. The petitions stated that the federal government has also im­posed tax on past transactions in the Finance Act 2022.

On December 22, 2022, the Sindh High Court had declared the tax im­plementation invalid from the pre­vious fiscal year and stated that the tax would be applicable from the next tax year.

However, the federal government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) filed appeals in the Supreme Court.

While ruling on the above ap­peals, the Supreme Court ordered the payment of 4 percent super tax to all the parties.