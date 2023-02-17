Share:

MULTAN - Two women died and five other passengers were wounded after an explosion in the Jaffar Express train near Chichawatani Railway Station, police and rescue workers said on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, the ex­plosion occurred in the economy class bogie’s washroom of 39-Up Jaffar Express.

One of the passengers identified as Naziran Bibi (64) who was travelling from Sadiqabad to Okara was killed on the spot while another unknown fe­male succumbed to injuries during surgery in Sa­hiwal hospital, rescue workers said.

The Peshawar bound train was coming from Quetta and the incident took place at 7: 50 am on Thursday in coach number 12861. Two passen­gers also received serious injuries and were shift­ed to THQ hospital, while three others with minor wounds were given first aid on the spot. However, other passengers travelling by the coach remained unhurt, Pakistan Railways (PR) sources informed.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Chichawatani while the body of Naziran Bibi was dispatched to her native town. The train chugged off after 10:45 am for its destination, the sources maintained. When contacted Pa­kistan Railways Divisional Commercial Officer, Adnan Marwat confirmed that two passengers died while five got injured in the incident. He said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and local and Railways Police were in­vesting the cause of the blast.

“It is premature to say something about what caused the blast. Police are investigating to ascer­tain the exact cause,” he added